KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UMKC’s men had four starters in double digits, which helped them cruise to a win over South Dakota.

Reigning Summit League Player of the Week Evan Gilyard II led the Roos with 20 points while hitting three three-pointers.

Josiah Allick finished with a double-double, notching 18 points, 12 rebounds and Marvin Nesbitt would have 14 points, five rebounds, delivering quality performances as well.

The Coyotes were led by Tasos Kamateros, who finished with 15 points, four rebounds and Mason Archambault, contributing13 points.

The Roos are 19-10 overall, 12-5 in the conference and on a three-game winning streak. A win against North Dakota State on Saturday can put them at the two seed in the Summit League tournament.

