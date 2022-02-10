KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a second-place preseason Summit League selection for the University of Missouri-Kansas City softball team, hopes are high for their 2022 campaign.

The Roos finished in third place in the conference tournament last season going 11-13 in the conference and 29-26 overall.

The Roos are led by seniors outfielder Kloe Hilbrenner and pitcher Mia Hoveland; both were selected as UMKC’s players to watch.

Hilbrenner finished third in Division I with 45 stolen bases and led the Summit with 68 total hits. Hoveland led the conference with 30 complete games and 193 strikeouts (also 33rd in the country).

UMKC’s first tournament of the year is jampacked with powerhouse programs at the University of South Florida Invitational: #16 Michigan, USF (2021 NCAA tournament team), #6 Florida and 2021 MVC regular-season champs Illinois State.

How the Roos play in the tournament could set the tone for how their nonconference schedule could go in the beginning of their season.