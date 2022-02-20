KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Senior Day, the UMKC Roos women’s squad extended their win streak to nine with a 76-67 win over North Dakota State.

The Roos are led by an all-senior starting five (Naomie Alnatas, Kiara Bradley, Mandy Willems, Paige Bradford and Brooklyn McDavid) that has them at a 22-5 overall record and third in the Summit League Conference at 12-4.

McDavid led the scoring against the Bison with 22 points and six rebounds; Alnatas had 17 points, five rebounds and Bradford pitched in 10 points, eight rebounds, contributing to the win.

It was also McDavid’s second straight 20+ scoring effort.

Kansas City native, Ryan Cobbins, finished with 18 points, five rebounds and Heaven Hamling had 16 points, six rebounds, carrying the Bison scoring load.

With two games left, UMKC has a two-game lead over Oral Roberts for the third seed in the conference tournament. They will go on the road to face South Dakota, who’s second place in the conference, Thursday at 7 p.m. CT.