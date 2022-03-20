KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The head coach of UMKC women’s basketball is going back to the Big 12.

Jacie Hoyt was announced as the new head coach of the Oklahoma State Cowgirls on Sunday.

As the Roos coach from 2017-2022, Hoyt led them to an 81-65 record (48-31), a Western Athletic Conference regular-season championship in 2020 and the first postseason appearance for UMKC in a decade with a WNIT berth this season.

She was also the first UMKC coach to be named WAC coach of the year when she received that honor in 2020.

Hoyt has experience in the Big 12; she was an assistant under Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie from 2014 to 2017.

She will look to turn around a Cowgirl program that will be up against a conference that sent six of its 10 teams to the NCAA tournament.

Kansas City will now look to a national search to find a new head coach.

