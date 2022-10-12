KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The college football regular season has reached the halfway point and odds-makers aren’t looking at any of the Division I Kansas programs as favorites to be at the top of the conference at season’s end.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Kansas State Wildcats have the fourth best odds and the Kansas Jayhawks have the sixth best odds.

Team Odds (22) Texas Longhorns +270 (8) Oklahoma State Cowboys +300 (13) TCU Horned Frogs +300 (17) Kansas State Wildcats +330 Baylor Bears +700 (19) Kansas Jayhawks +3000 Oklahoma Sooners +20000 West Virginia Mountaineers +20000 Texas Tech Red Raiders +20000 Iowa State Cyclones +30000 Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Texas, who currently sit at 5th in the Big 12 standings, are the favorites to win the conference title after their 49-0 shutout of Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry.

At 4-2, odds-makers give the Longhorns better odds to win the conference than the two remaining undefeated teams, TCU and Oklahoma State.

The 5-1 Jayhawks, who experienced their first loss of the season on Saturday, are below unranked-Baylor who have a 3-2 record overall and a 1-1 record in the conference.

Kansas travels to Norman, Oklahoma, to take on the Sooners who have been struggling as of late.

The Wildcats currently sit at the top of the standings, but take on the Horned Frogs on October 22 after a bye week.