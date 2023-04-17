WICHITA, Kan. — The new head women’s basketball coach at Wichita State University is Terry Nooner, a Raytown, Missouri, native and the former women’s associate head coach at Kansas.

The announcement comes just six days after WSU announced that Head Coach Keitha Adams would be returning to the University of Texas at El Paso to be UTEP’s head coach, KSNW reports.

Athletics Director Kevin Saal said Wichita State Athletics will introduce Nooner at 3:30 p.m. Thursday inside Charles Koch Arena. The event is free and open to the public.

“To say this is a dream come true is an understatement,” Nooner said in a news release.

“As someone who played in Kansas, met my wife here and have raised my children here, I couldn’t be happier to land my first head coaching position in the state I love so much.

“My family and I are incredibly excited to join Shocker Nation and make Wichita our home for years to come. I can’t thank Kevin Saal and Dr. Muma enough for their belief and support, and I’m ready to build something special with our women’s basketball program.”

WSU said Nooner has a decade’s worth of coaching experience at the Division I level and was an integral part of Kansas’ recent run to the 2023 WNIT title.

Nooner has also coached at Texas, Maryland, Alabama and Southern Illinois, along with one season as a player development coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Terry Nooner is a highly respected leader with a proven track record of success,” Saal said. “As a result of his impressive journey, Terry is incredibly well-connected within our region and nationally. We are excited to welcome Terry, his wife Tracy and the Nooner family into the Shocker family.”

Some people may remember Nooner when he played for the Jayhawks. He was a former guard and team captain for KU from 1997-2000. He helped the team to a Sweet Sixteen, four NCAA Tournament appearances and three Big 12 Championships.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in African-American Studies from the University of Kansas in 2000. In 2002, he earned his Master’s degree in Sport Administration from Kansas.