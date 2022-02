KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 22 points and four threes from William Jewell’s Mason Alexander led the Cardinals to a win over Rockhurst.

Kobe McKinley followed him up with 15 points and six rebounds.

Rockhurst’s Rich Byhre led the Hawks with 15 points and seven rebounds.

William Jewell is 13-14 overall and 9-10 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Rockhurst is 10-19 and 5-14 in conference play.