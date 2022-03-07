KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship returns to Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium once again this week.

The first round is scheduled to tip off Thursday night with the championship game set for Sunday afternoon.

Local teams Kansas and Kansas State are ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, and both are hoping to upset no. 1 Baylor, which took the title in 2021 over West Virginia.

First Round – Thursday, March 10 5:30 p.m. – No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State 8 p.m. – No. 7 West Virginia vs. No. 10 TCU

– Thursday, March 10

Quarterfinals – Friday, March 11 11 a.m. – No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Kansas 1:30 p.m. – No. 1 Baylor vs. Game 1 Winner 5 p.m. – No. 2 Iowa State vs. Game 2 Winner 7:30 p.m. – No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Kansas State

– Friday, March 11

Semifinals – Saturday, March 12 Noon – Semifinal 1 2:30 p.m. – Semifinal 2

– Saturday, March 12

Championship Game – Sunday, March 13 1 p.m. – Final

– Sunday, March 13

There’s still time to grab tickets to a game. You can buy them on the Big 12’s website, on Ticketmaster or at Municipal Auditorium’s Box Office. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All-session tickets are $90 for reserved seats and $50 for general admission. Single-session tickets begin at $10 for general admission.