COLUMBIA, Mo. — Two Columbia women in the WNBA will be continuing their professional careers this weekend, one in her first season in the league.

Yvonne Anderson, a Hickman High alum, went undrafted out of Texas in the 2013 WNBA Draft and began a lengthy overseas career where she has played in countries like Turkey, Italy and Serbia. This season, Anderson signed a training camp contract with the Connecticut Sun, made the final roster and will make her WNBA debut in the Sun’s first game on Saturday vs. the New York Liberty.

The 32-year-old Serbian national player (dual citizenship with USA and Serbia) made her mark on the international scene with her play overseas and her play with the Serbian team who won the gold medal at the EuroBasket 2021 Championship and helped them qualify for the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup. She is also the daughter of former Mizzou men’s head coach Mike Anderson.

Mizzou fans most likely know Tiger legend Sophie Cunningham. The 2019 2nd round pick for the Phoenix Mercury is entering her fourth season with the team. In 2021, Cunnigham averaged career highs in scoring (5.6), rebounding (2.0), and assists (1.1) while shooting a career-best 43.7 percent from the field and a career-high 41.0 percent from three.

Cunningham was a key role player during the playoffs during the Mercury’s WNBA Finals run. She became the third player in league postseason history to score at least 20 points and make at least six threes on 85 percent or better shooting, joining legends Lauren Jackson (2004) and Deanna Nolan (2003).

The Mercury’s season debut is on Friday at 9 p.m. CT vs. the Las Vegas Aces. The Sun debuts on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN.