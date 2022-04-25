LAKELAND, Fla. — The Kansas City Comets fell to the Florida Tropics in Game 2 of the Ron Newman Cup Semifinals and subsequently loss in the tie-breaking mini game Saturday evening.

After a win in Game 1 at Cable Dahmer Arena, the Comets marched into RP Funding Center with a chance to advance to the 2022 Ron Newman Cup Finals.

The Tropics topped the Comets 4-2 in both Game 2 and the mini game and will face the defending champions the San Diego Sockers.

Milos Vucic and John Sosa scored for the Comets in Game 2 and Rian Marques had a brace in the mini game.

The Comets finished the 2021-2022 regular season atop the Central Division and with a +22 goal differential.