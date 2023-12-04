KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) will bring its 2024 tournament to the United States, including both Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas.

CONMEBOL announced it will run from June 20 until July 14 with two to three matches per destination.

It will span across ten states, two of which are Kansas and Missouri.

Homes to the Kansas City Chiefs and Sporting KC, both Arrowhead (Missouri) and Children’s Mercy Park (Kansas) will feature matches from one of the most popular soccer tournaments in the world.

Two from Group A will face at the KCK soccer stadium on June 25, while the United States will battle a fellow Group C opponent inside the KCMO American football stadium on July 1 for the Copa America group stage finale.

In the 12 matches the United States have ever played inside Arrowhead, they are undefeated (10-0-2). Arrowhead will also be one of the hosts for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

The tournament will kick off in Atlanta and finish off in Miami Gardens, Florida.

It will have 32 matches played in just over 25 days, with 16 teams total from both CONMEBOL and the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).

The group stage (A through D) will be played from June 20 to July 2, quarterfinals from July 4 to July 6, semifinals from July 9 to July 10 and the championship match falling on July 14 after the third-place contest is played the day prior.

All 14 venues are as follows:

Allegiant Stadium , Las Vegas, Nevada

, Las Vegas, Nevada AT&T Stadium , Arlington, Texas

, Arlington, Texas Bank of America Stadium , Charlotte, North Carolina

, Charlotte, North Carolina Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas Exploria Stadium , Orlando, Florida

, Orlando, Florida GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Hard Rock Stadium , Miami Gardens, Florida

, Miami Gardens, Florida Levi’s Stadium , Santa Clara, California

, Santa Clara, California Mercedes-Benz Stadium , Atlanta, Georgia

, Atlanta, Georgia MetLife Stadium , East Rutherford, New Jersey

, East Rutherford, New Jersey NRG Stadium , Houston, Texas

, Houston, Texas Q2 Stadium , Austin, Texas

, Austin, Texas SoFi Stadium , Inglewood, California

, Inglewood, California State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

“I congratulate all the host cities and their sports commissions. The venues are world-class and have passionate fans who are known for supporting major events,” said Victor Montagliani, President of Concacaf and Vice President of FIFA.

“The exciting prospect of co-hosting Copa América 2024 ™ with our partners at CONMEBOL, plus the variety of Concacaf competitions we will offer over the next three years, will cement our region as the global hub of football ahead of the World Cup.” of FIFA 2026,” Montagliani added.

There will be ten CONMEBOL teams which include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The teams represented by CONCACAF are Canada, Costa Rica, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago and the U.S.

Canada and Trinidad and Tobago have to face off in a play-in game to qualify, and so do Costa Rica and Honduras. The other four CONCACAF teams have already qualified.

“We will experience an unforgettable CONMEBOL Copa América™, enjoying the best football in the world in 14 magnificent stadiums,” said Alejandro Domínguez, President of CONMEBOL and Vice President of FIFA.

“The passion of football will travel this great country from east to west and from north to south, bringing emotions and fun to hundreds of thousands of fans in the venues and millions of other spectators around the world.”