Construction at Columbia’s airport causes travel trouble for Missouri Tigers

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Growing pains in Columbia are causing travel nightmares for the Missouri Tigers.

The Tigers will travel to Lexington to face the Kentucky Wildcats Saturday evening, but Tigers’ head coach Eli Drinkwitz said the trip won’t be a normal trip for his team.

“We’ve got a little bit of a snafu because of the Columbia airport being under construction right now so we’re having to change our travel a lot relative to what it’s been,” Drinkwitz said.

Crews are building a new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport, which is the normal airport for the Tigers. But because of the construction the team can’t all fly out of Columbia. That is causing some headaches off of the field for Mizzou.

“Half the team, or half the travel party’s gotta go out of St. Louis. Some of us got to go out of Columbia potentially none of us can fly back into Columbia depending on the weather and the weight limit on the plane,” Drinkwitz said.

“It’ll be interesting to see how we adjust to that adversity,” Drinkwitz continued.

The Tigers could face travel trouble for the rest of the season. Construction on the new terminal in Columbia isn’t expected to be completed until late spring or early summer of 2022.