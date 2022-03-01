KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cities across the United States anxiously wait for FIFA’s Selection Committee to announce the host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

Seventeen cities are vying for 11 of 16 spots to be held in the US, and that includes Kansas City.

The committee toured host candidates toward the end of 2021 as part of the final selection process that includes looking into a city’s infrastructure, commercial elements, sustainable event management and human rights & environmental protection.

42Floors, a commercial real estate company, broke down each candidates capability to host one of the world’s most prestigious events and Kansas City ranked No. 6.

It’s not surprising to see cities like New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta and San Francisco round out the top-five in that order, but Kansas City sits uniquely equipped to handle the influx of international soccer associations and their fans.

According to the 42Floors metrics, Kansas City blows other candidates out of the water when it comes to Fan Fest venues capacities.

By their estimation, Kansas City has the capacity to host 370,000 fans, nearly 100,000 more than the next candidate (Cincinnati 285,000).

In 2018, over 3 million spectators attended matches in Russia to follow the 32 teams that qualified. The 2026 World Cup will be the first tournament to host the 48 team expanded field.

FIFA requires stadiums to hold anywhere from 40,000 to 80,000 spectators, dependent on which round they are hosting.

Arrowhead Stadium holds over 76,000, fifth amongst all candidate stadiums, which is not enough to host the opening or final match, but more than enough for any other round of the international tournament.

Working against Kansas City is the airport and broadcasting capacities.

Kansas City International Airport saw just under 12 million travelers in 2019, compared to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport that saw just over 110 million.

With a broadcasting network that includes around 40 companies in Kansas City, it ranks toward the bottom of the field, above only Cincinnati. New York has over 1,000 companies with a broadcasting network that is only rivaled by Los Angeles.

Kansas City has hosted large-scale sporting events in the past.

For the last four years, Arrowhead Stadium has hosted the AFC Championship, which although is not on the scale of a World Cup, brings fans and national broadcasts to the area to attend.

The FIFA Selection Committee’s decision is expected around April and Kansas City has been pushing a strong campaign, adorning the city with “We Want the World Cup” banners.

Mural at 16th Street and Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri that reads “We want the World Cup.”