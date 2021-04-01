Couldn’t make it to the ‘K’ for Opening Day? FOX4’s Harold Kuntz takes you inside the stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kauffman Stadium wasn’t as full on Opening Day as it was before the pandemic, but the 10,000 fans with tickets were happy to be there. So was FOX4’s Harold Kuntz.

Fans were up early to enjoy the return to the ballpark. Many tailgated before heading inside the stadium. Tailgaters had to stay with other people in their ticket pods to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

Tailgating at the K has returned. #OpeningDay has returned. pic.twitter.com/z4mwKq2Sm6 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 1, 2021

Kuntz was one of the first people inside the ballpark on Opening Day and checked out the Royals Team Store as fans stocked up on new gear for the new season, then headed off to the concession stands to grab a snack for the game.

The Royals honored former left fielder Alex Gordon, who retired after last season, with a massive sign hung over the Royals Hall of Fame building.

Gordo was back on the field before the game, but in a different position. Instead of running out to left, Gordon threw out the first pitch to open the baseball season at Kauffman Stadium. Teammate Whit Merrifield was behind the plate to catch it.

Alex Gordon throwing out the first pitch to Whit Merrifield. #Royals pic.twitter.com/WKkiywfI9u — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 1, 2021

