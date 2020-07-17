COVID delays MLS expansion plans; new St. Louis club to debut in 2023

ST. LOUIS – The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the world of sports will go beyond 2020 and 2021.

The unnamed MLS St. Louis club, which was originally slated to debut in the league in spring 2022, will have to wait for its inaugural season until 2023, KTVI reports.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber made the announcement Friday afternoon.

Carolyn Kindle Betz, who heads the local ownership group MLS4TheLou, believes this is the right decision for the organization. In the meantime, the group will continue to develop and build a soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis.

Expansion teams in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Sacramento, California, have also been delayed by one year.

The new team in Austin, Texas, remains on track to begin next year, when MLS will have 27 teams. MLS said Austin FC had made significant progress before the pandemic.

“It is important for each club to take the necessary time to launch their inaugural MLS seasons the way their fans and communities deserve,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “With the extra year to make up for what has been a challenging 2020, these teams will be well-positioned for their debuts and for long-term success.”

MLS teams had played two games each when the coronavirus caused a shutdown on March 12.

Twenty-four teams are part of a resumption tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, that started July 8. Dallas and Nashville withdrew after numerous players tested positive for COVID-19.