BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Damar Hamlin extended his support to the family of LeBron James after the NBA superstar’s son, Bronny James, went into cardiac arrest during a University of Southern California basketball practice Tuesday.

“Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well,” Hamlin tweeted. “Here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.”

Bronny was hospitalized after the cardiac arrest and is now in stable condition after leaving the intensive care unit, according to a family spokesperson. The spokesman said medical staff treated the 18-year-old James on site and he was then transported to the hospital.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” the James family spokesman said. “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

The on-site treatment of Bronny draws comparisons to Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, in which members of the Bills training staff were able to swiftly provide treatment on the field and save the 25-year-old’s life. Hamlin followed up his message of support by replying to a tweet calling for defibrillators at every athletic practice from high school up, saying “we been on that mission.”

LeBron provided similar support for Hamlin following the Bills safety’s cardiac arrest on Jan. 2, tweeting “Praying for you kid!!!”

Bronny James announced in May that he would play college basketball for the Trojans. He is an incoming freshman and was one of the top high school prospects in the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.