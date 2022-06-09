KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In one week, Kansas City will find out if the the 2026 FIFA World cup will be setting up shop in the city of fountains.

Soccer fans across the nation have been patiently waiting to find out if their city will host matches during the international tournament and on Thursday, June 16, at 4 p.m., the names will be announced.

Starting at 3:30 p.m., fans can make their way to the KC Live! Block in the Power and Light District to join other fans for a watch party of the official television broadcast put on by the KC 2026 World Cup Bid team.

The United States is jointly hosting the 2026 tournament with Mexico and Canada. Of the 16 cities with bids in the U.S., only about 10 or 11 will be selected, with the remaining host cities belonging to the co-hosts.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first edition of the tournament to host 48 teams, and several national teams and their fans could be making Kansas City their home for that summer.

Kansas City has been considered a “bubble city” in regards to their chances of hosting the tournament. In recent weeks, Kansas City has also been named a candidate to host the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups in 2031 and 2033.

Last weekend, the United States men’s national team played Uruguay in front of a sold out crowd at Children’s Mercy Park, days after USMNT forward Christian Pulisic criticized the fan turnout in Cincinnati.

If Kansas City wins the bid, games would be hosted at Arrowhead Stadium with venues like Children’s Mercy Park to be used as training facilities.

Since hosting the 2013 MLS All-Star Game, Kansas City developed the moniker, “The Soccer Capital of America”.

Fans going to the watch party will be asked to leave at 5:30 p.m. to make way for the Hot Country Nights crowd that will be allowed to enter at 6 p.m.