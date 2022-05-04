KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City announced that former midfielder Davy Arnaud will be the twelfth name added to the Sporting Legends list.

Arnaud spent 10 seasons (2002-2011) with the club and finished as just the second player to score 50 goals and provide 40 assists, behind fellow Sporting Legend Preki.

When the club rebranded in 2011, Arnaud was the first player to don the captain’s armband in Sporting blue.

“Sporting KC and the city of Kansas City mean so much to me,” Arnaud said

The former fifth-round draft pick is third all-time in goals scored for Kansas City and sixth in assists, across all competitions.

During his tenure, the club made the playoffs 6 times and won the 2004 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

“I had wonderful experiences during my time with the club and grew close to so many amazing people on and off the field. I would like to thank the Hunt Family, the Sporting Club ownership group, my teammates and coaches as well as the Cauldron and Sporting’s phenomenal fans who made my journey here so special,” Arnaud said. “To join the company of other Sporting Legends is a great honor and something I will cherish forever. Kansas City will always be in my heart.”

Sporting Legends

2013: Bob Gansler, Tony Meola, Preki

2014: Jimmy Conrad, Lamar Hunt, Peter Vermes

2015: Chris Klein

2016: Kerry Zavagnin

2017: Mo Johnston

2019: Josh Wolff

2021: Jimmy Nielsen

2022: Davy Arnaud

Arnaud’s name will join the prolific list of club legends outside The Victory Suite and a new UMB Sporting Legends Pylon will be set up with memorabilia donated by Arnaud.

Now, Arnaud is on staff at Austin FC as an assistant under fellow Sporting Legend Josh Wolff.

The former SKC captain will be officially inducted as a Sporting Legend on June 12 before the home match against the New England Revolution.