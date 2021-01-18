Defending champs at Mill Valley wrestling ranked number one despite odd season

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The high school wrestling season is anything but normal as teams learn to navigate the pandemic.

“We usually have 30 matches by now, but we’ve had five or six, at most,” Mill Valley senior wrestler Brodie Scott said.

But Mill Valley is still making the best of the situation.

“It’s obviously a struggle, but our mentality is we’re going to work. We’re going to be competing every time that there’s meets scheduled. So, we’re getting ready for it every single day, no matter what,” senior Ethan Kremer said.

The Jaguars haven’t competed in many matches. However, the defending state champs are still making their presence known.

Mill Valley sits atop Kansas’ 5A standings, with six wrestlers ranked in the top five.

Everyday we practice, we’re grateful for it. And we just want to try to get to the end of the season so these seniors and these kids can finish their high school career on a good note,” Coach Travis Keal said. “That’s our main focus.”

Mill Valley earns Hy-Vee and FOX4 team of the week honors.

“Nothing’s guaranteed this year at all. Same way with every year, but especially this year. So anytime you’re out there, there’s no reason not to give everything you’ve got,” Kremer said.