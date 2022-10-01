LAWRENCE, Kan. — In a game where both offenses struggled all afternoon, it was the Jayhawks defense who came up big in their win over Iowa State.

There was only three points combined in the second half.

Key stops by the KU defense and special teams blunders by the Cyclones helped Kansas secure the win.

Iowa State freshman kicker Jace Gilbert missed three field goals, including his final one, which would’ve tied the game at 14 with 27 seconds left.

Kansas would get on the board first after a Daniel Hishaw four-yard touchdown run. The Jayhawks would score again later in the quarter after a Cobee Bryant interception. Jalon Daniels would have a two-yard run to put Kansas up 14-0.

Iowa State would score their only touchdown the very next drive on a Hunter Dekkers nine-yard touchdown pass to Easton Dean.

It was all defense after that with Iowa State scoring the only points in the second half on a 35-yard field goal.

It was a quiet day for Daniels who finished 7/14 with 93 yards passing. Devin Neal led the team in rushing with 12 carries for 75 yards.

Hishaw left the game with an injury.

The Jayhawks showed they can win in multiple ways as the defense was solid throughout the whole the game while the offense struggled to move the ball in the second half.

This win means—in all likelihood—the Jayhawks will be ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2009.

Kansas will now have their toughest test so far this season when they face TCU at home next Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11:00 a.m. CT.

But for now, the Jayhawks are 5-0 for the first time since 2009 and 2-0 in conference play.