Denver Broncos trade for QB Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 08: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Carolina Panthers is sacked by Frank Clark #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

DENVER — The Denver Broncos have traded their 191st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

The former first round pick heads to Denver after the Panthers traded for former New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

Bridgewater began his career with the Minnesota Vikings where he was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015.

In 2016, Bridgewater suffered a non-contact leg injury in the preseason that kept him sidelined for about 19 months. The Vikings declined his fifth year option and Bridgewater signed with the Jets for short period before being traded to the New Orleans Saints in 2018.

Backing up Drew Brees, Bridgewater was able to completely heal from his injury and come in and win games for the Saints.

In 2020, Bridgewater signed with the Carolina Panthers where he led the team to a 5-11 record throwing for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Broncos went into the offseason with questions at quarterback with the under-performance of quarterback Drew Lock and in position to potentially draft a quarterback with the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The AFC West boasts divisional quarterback matchups with Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert, Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr and Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes twice a year.