DETROIT, Mich. — The NFL announced Monday that Detroit will host the 2024 draft.

NFL owners voted for the city at the league’s annual meeting, selecting it over Green Bay and Washington D.C.

The league held its annual draft in New York for five decades before it began moving the event around again in 2015. The Las Vegas area is set to host this year, and Kansas City will host the draft in 2023.

“The Draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission and the City of Detroit, the Lion’s passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience.”

According to the league, the NFL Draft Experience will be open all three days of the draft with feature performances, autographs and much more.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrest II said the selection is amazing news for the city of Detroit.

“Bringing the 2024 NFL draft to Detroit is a huge win for Detroiters and football fans across the state of Michigan. It will inject energy into our economy, benefitting countless small businesses and working families in Southeast Michigan. The NFL’s selection is a testament to the Motor City’s hustle and spirit, and I’m so proud that yet another major company has decided to make a historic investment in Michigan since Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist and I took office,” Whitmer said.

“I am grateful to all the local leaders, community organizations, and business owners who continue to get things done in Detroit. Together, we will continue landing marquee projects and events as we stay focused on growing our economy to help every working family, small business, and community thrive.”

“This announcement is a win for Detroit and for Michigan,” Gilchrist said. “Governor Whitmer and I have worked hard to build a Detroit with opportunity and prosperity for everyone, and we are excited that the NFL has recognized Detroit’s strength as a center for tourism, culture, innovation, and athletics. We look forward to hosting the 2024 NFL draft and we will continue standing tall alongside Detroiters.”