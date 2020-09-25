Drivers may have to gamble this weekend to lock in their spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – It seems like a lifetime ago when the NASCAR Cup Series raced in Las Vegas in March. Joey Logano was the winner, there were fans in the stands, and then everything stopped, due to COVID-19.

Although many things have changed since the last race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, one thing has not, Logano is fourth in the championship battle and he has a pretty good shot at solidifying his run for the cup at Las Vegas. So far in 2020 Logano has two wins, eight top five, and 16 top 10 finishes, with a driver rating of 99.2. Vegas has been good to Logano with two wins, six top five, ten top ten finishes and a driver rating of 104.8 at the track.

The only driver in the cup series that has a better driver rating than Logano at Las Vegas is Kevin Harvick. Harvick is having a championship season already with 9 wins, 19 top five and 24 top ten finishes. His record at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is no less impressive with two career wins, seven top five, 11 top tens and an incredible driver rating of 105.2.

Harvick has certainly made it look easy this year, but he credits his whole organization for the success this season.

“Everybody is coming to the racetrack trying to do everything that we can, but the I can tell you is when things aren’t going 100 percent correctly on a race weekend, we’ve got a great group of guys on pit road, we’ve got a great group of guys back at home helping us and on the pit box and doing all the things that it takes to try to climb back in the race or strategize our way back in the race,” Harvick said.

All the racing action gets underway from Las Vegas at 6:00 p.m. Sunday night.