Duel in the desert is up next for the NASCAR Cup Series

PHOENIX, Ariz. – The west coast swing for the cup series warps up this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Heading into week four we have had a win by Toyota, Ford and Chevrolet and a win by three different teams, Gibbs, Penske and Hendrick. We have learned that the Chevrolet teams have picked up some speed, the Toyota’s have lost a little bit of speed and we have a surprising points leader, Ryan Blaney.

Blaney, as the points leader, is headed to a track where he doesn’t have win, he has run well. In eight career cup starts he has picked up four top ten finishes, two top five finishes, with an average starting position of 6.2. The No. 12 team has not had a spectacular start to the season with only one top 10 and 1 stage win, but they have been contending for the win in each race this season. A win is not very far off for this team and it could be this weekend at Phoenix.

Whenever the series stops in Phoenix there is one driver that must be considered for a win. Kevin Harvick is the current master of Phoenix Raceway. Harvick has nine wins, 17 top five’s, 23 top ten’s and a driver rating of 110.5. His last victory was in the spring of 2018, hut hasn’t finished outside the top ten since 2013. Even though he hasn’t picked up a win this season the No. 4 team has been the most consistent team at Stewart-Haas Racing with one top five and three top ten finishes this season.

Kyle Busch hasn’t been to victory lane yet this season, it is just a matter of time. Coming off a very strong run last weekend at Fontana, Busch rolls into Phoenix with a little momentum to a track where he has had success in the past. The No. 18 team had back-to-back wins in fall of 2018 and the spring of 2019 and a second-place finish last fall. In 29 career starts Busch has 11 top five’s, 21 top ten’s and a driver rating of 104.7.

With Phoenix Raceway hosting the final race of the 2020 season, this will be the first-time team’s race at the championship track twice. We will see the three teams locked into the playoffs experiment this weekend with car setup? Even though those teams aren’t guaranteed to be in the championship race yet, they could try a few things that others wouldn’t gamble with at this point in the season.

All the racing action begins Sunday at 2:30 p.m. right here on Fox 4 and we will have a wrap-up of the Fan Shield 500 on the Fox 4 Race Zone Podcast.

