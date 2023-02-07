PHOENIX — FOX4 caught up with former Titan Lee’s Summit West High School alum Mario Goodrich as the countdown to Super Bowl LVII continues.

Goodrich will not be playing as he’s been a practice squad player even though he’s had a couple appearances call up being to the active roster for the Philadelphia Eagles.

This is an interesting week for Goodrich because the stud who played for the Titans and then Clemson University, well, he’s got to face a team he loves a lot.

“It’s amazing, to see the fans out here, going against the hometown. I couldn’t ask for anything better, and just to be here with my teammates is a very exciting time,” he said.

When asked if he’s receiving any grief from family back home.

“No, they’re gonna rock with me no matter what, so they’re just happy that we get to play against them.”

Goodrich said he’s learned a lot in his first season in the NFL.

“I’m learning so much. I learned so much when I got there in April from James and Slay, just fundamentals, learning different route stems, stuff like that because they’re both knowledgeable in different ways.

Goodrich also reflected on his time at Lee’s Summit West and the values learned there that are helping now.

“Just staying foucsed, staying humble, following the path that the older guys left for us. Just taking those steps and becoming the man I’m supposed to be, feeling that role.”

Goodrich is now learning from James Bradberry and Darius Slay, positions he’s backing up as he learns to try to evolve himself into being an NFL caliber player on a week in, week out basis.