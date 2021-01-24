Emotions run high at end of AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mix of emotions inside Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 38-24 Sunday. Elation for the Chiefs players and fans while the Bills realized their hopes to reach Super Bowl LV ended in Kansas City.

Those emotions boiled over with 3:19 left in the game. Bills quarterback Josh Allen was sacked by Tanoh Kpassagnon. Alex Okafor finished off the tackle, and Allen pitched the ball in his face in resentment. Offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Dion Dawkins rushed in and leveled Okafor, resulting in a flood of offsetting personal foul penalties.

“Obviously a lot of emotion,” Allen said. “Any time you don’t finish the season with a win, that’s the type of emotion you’re going to have. The way it ended doesn’t sit right with me with how chippy and ticky-tack it got. I’m disappointed in myself. I let my emotions get to me there. That’s not how you’re supposed to play football.”

Chiefs Defensive end Frank Clark also addressed the tension on the field.

“You know emotions is high. It started kinda getting out of hand at the end. Us personally getting excited just trying to close the game out and finish strong, you know what I mean?” Clark said. “Emotions running high. Emotions everywhere, but we kept it together enough to make it to the locker room.”

The Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. Kickoff is at 5:30.