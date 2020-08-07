Erik Jones and Joe Gibbs Racing are parting ways

HUNTERSVILLE, N. C. – Joe Gibbs Racing and Erik Jones announced on Friday the end of their partnership at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

“We appreciate all Erik has done for Joe Gibbs Racing over the past several years,” said Joe Gibbs. “He joined us as a teenager and has accomplished so much in his time here and we remain focused on the remainder of this season and earning him a spot in the playoffs.”

During his time with JGR, Jones won a truck series championship in 2015, then was Rookie of the Year in the Xfinity Series, Rookie of the Year in the 2017 Cup Series, and qualified for the Cup Series playoffs in 2018 and 2019.

“I greatly appreciate the opportunity the JGR provided me with over the last four years and I wish the team nothing but success and good fortune,” Jones said. “JGR gave me a solid foundation from which to go out and compete at the highest level and I look forward to building on that in the years to come.”