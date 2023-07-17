KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ESPN’s MLB insider Jeff Passan suffered a broken back after storms swept through the Kansas City metro area on Friday.

Passan announced the injury in a social media post. He said the incident happened after a large tree limb fell on him and crushed him.

He said the vertebra fracture will heal and thanked the staff at KU Medical Center for their help during his injury.

The storms did an abundance of damage to the Kansas City area, knocking out the electricity for over hundreds of thousands of people and causing a plethora of trees to fall over.

Now, Passan will look to continue his recovery as the MLB Trade Deadline approaches on August 1.