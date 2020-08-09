Even with limited capacity, Sporting KC fans ready to get back in the stands

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — We’ve seen the Kansas City Royals cutouts and the Chiefs are currently in talks for reduced seating this season. Sporting Kansas City is ready to host fans for the 2020 season. But there are going to be some changes.

The noise of “I believe that we can win” might sound a little different when Sporting KC takes on Minnesota United on August 21.

As the team returns back home to Children’s Mercy Park, so will the fans, but only at a 14 percent capacity or only about 2,500 in the stadium.

“The stadium, the mob crowd by the opposing team’s goal, how they mob the other team, when they score the goal, the confetti everywhere, I just like everything,” Donald Harrison, a Sporting KC fan said.

Fans of the team already excited of the possibility of going. Missing the experience of physicall going to the games.

“It’s weird to not be able to go to the parks and see the sports live,” Harrison said.

Team officials working with the local health department and Unified Government of Wyandotte County to bring people in. The fans will be socially distanced and face coverings will be mandatory.

“We are going to follow the lead of local authorities and CDC,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said.

While it’s a step towards normalcy, only a few people will get the opportunity. Seats will only be available to season ticket members and no single game tickets will be sold.

For some, it’s a move in the right direction.