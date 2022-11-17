KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tis the Season for the World Cup on FOX4! And Kansas City is proving it’s a soccer capital yet again with special watch parties for the USA and Mexico games at Kansas City Live! starting with USA vs Wales game on Monday, November 21.

Tickets for the watch parties are free and available at SeatGeek to reserve your spot. The watch party will open two hours prior to kickoff and entry is first come, first served until they reach capacity. Fans of all ages are welcome for these daytime watch parties, but the parties at KC Live! are limited to guests 21 and over after 9pm.

This is the same watch party that got special air time during the U.S. broadcast of the Women’s World Cup in 2020, so partiers could make a special appearance on TV during the games yet again! For more information, including other group stage watch parties not listed below, check out the Power and Light District’s site dedicated to the Watch Parties.

Group Stage Watch Parties in KC Live!

Get the complete World Cup rundown courtesy of MLS Soccer at this link.