LAS VEGAS — Former Excelsior Springs Tiger Sam Webb survived the final cuts and was named to the active roster for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The corner back went undrafted out of Missouri Western where he had 6 interceptions, 92 tackles and 39 passes defended.

Webb joins a cornerback room with Anthony Averett, Nate Hobbs, Amik Robertson and Rock Ya-Sin.

The Raiders will visit the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 10, just 30 minutes south from where he went to high school.

Las Vegas elected to have five cornerbacks on the 53-man roster and Webb is listed as the fifth in the depth chart.