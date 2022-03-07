NEW YORK — Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for at least all of the 2022 season by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season.

The incident occurred during a five-day period in late November 2021.

Ridley was not with the team at the time this took place as he took a break from football due to mental health reasons. He only played five games and did not return for the rest of the season. He lead the Falcons in receptions, yards and touchdowns in the 2020 season along with being named second team All-Pro.

Ridley tweeted, “I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem,” after being suspended.

A league investigation found no evidence that any inside information was used or that the game was compromised in any way. There was also no evidence that players, coaches, or staff were aware of his betting activity.

NFL insider Adam Schefter stated that multiple teams had reached out to the Falcons inquring about Ridley but the Falcons declined knowing the situatio their star receiver had been dealing with.

Schefter also stated that Ridley had placed multi-legged parlay bets involving 3, 5 and 8 games that included the Falcons to win.

The Falcons put out a statement regarding their star receiver:

“We were first made aware of the league’s investigation on Feb. 9. We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office.”

Goodell notified Ridley of his suspension in a letter saying:

“There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success – and to the reputation of everyone

associated with our league – than upholding the integrity of the game. This is the responsibility of

every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put

the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and

potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

“For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of

league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend

you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions.”

Ridley can petition for reinstatement on or after February 15, 2023. He can appeal the suspension by filing a notice within three days.

Ridley will forfeit 11.1 million of his base salary.

