COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick has been a very busy man, spreading the great word of Buck O’Neil at a brunch Saturday morning, followed by speaking to fans at Doubleday Park and then heading to a function with Hall of Fame inductee Minnie Minoso’s family.

“I think the baseball world is excited about this gentle man finally taking his place among the immortals of this game and cementing his baseball legacy,” Kendrick said.

“It’s a great day for baseball, great day for Buck O’Neil, great day for Bob Kendrick, great day for the NLB Museum. So , couldn’t be more pleased to be here,” John Sherman said.

“It’s more emotional than I expected, to be honest,” Joe Posnanski said. “I knew it was going to be emotional for Buck to go in to the Hall of Fame after all those year’s and all that he went through. I knew it was going to be special, but hearing things and seeing things around Cooperstown, this time it’s different.”

Fans from Kansas City also made the trip to Cooperstown to see O’Neil’s induction.

“Me and my brother went to Canton and were concerned we wouldn’t see a Royal in Cooperstown, so when Buck was inducted, finally hearing his name called. We knew we had to be here,” Doug Decorsey of Olathe said.

It’s been 16 years since he’s spoke in Cooperstown and Sunday, his niece Dr. Angela Terry will give the induction speech.”

