Family mourns former WWE, WCW wrestler, Warrensburg native, Butch Reed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The pro wrestling world is mourning the loss of wrestling legend, ‘The Natural’ Butch Reed.

Reed’s family is grieving too, and in shock.

Reed, 66, died from heart complications on Friday, after suffering two massive heart attacks this year. His family blames his death on COVID-19, which they said he tested positive for around January 12.

“It’s like a dream,” Reed’s sister, Joyce Reed Crittenden said.

“He’s going to be missed. He’s much-loved. I’m just glad I had him as long as I did,” Butch’s son, Bryan Reed said.

Butch Reed started wrestling in 1976 and made his professional debut two years later in 1978.

He wrestled for WWE, WCW and several other promotions. Reed also won a few championships, including the 1990 WCW World Tag Team Championship, alongside WWE Hall of Fame inductee, Ron Simmons.

He also won the Mid-South’s North American Heavyweight Championship three times.

“He just kept progressing. He was a great athlete,” Joyce Reed Crittenden said.

Before stepping into the ring, the Warrensburg native excelled on the football field.

Reed played football at the University of Central Missouri and had a short stint with the Chiefs.

Reed’s family was there throughout his entire journey, and aren’t surprised by his success or impact.

“For me, I guess him being a brother, I didn’t pay too much attention to it because he was always great to me, because I was always looking t him on the football field or something. He’s always been great to me,” Reed’s younger brother, Ronald Reed said.

The WWE honored Reed on SmackDown Friday night.