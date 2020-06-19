Fans are back in the stands this weekend at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. – The big one this weekend at Talladega may not be the big crash, but it may be a big move by the winningest active driver in the Cup Series at the historic track.

Brad Keselowski leads active drivers with five wins at the super speedway. Keselowski has also put together a pretty good year with two wins, five top five’s and has only finished out of the top ten three times this season. A sixth win this weekend would tie Keselowski with the legends of the sport, Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Dale Earnhardt leads all drivers with 10 wins at Talladega.

Keselowski and teammate Joey Logano have combined for seven wins in the last 16 races, not to mention the four other victories by Ford teams. Logano has three career wins, eight top five’s, 10 top ten’s and a driver rating of 90.6 at the track. Logano sits third in points with 2 wins this season. Teamwork plays an important role at Talladega and the Penske teams could increase that win total this weekend.

The only other active driver with more than one win is seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson. Heading into the race this weekend Johnson is riding a 107-race winless streak. Talladega is a track that could be the one to break the streak. He has two wins, seven top five’s, 13 top tens with a driver rating of 86.4.

The unknown, as always, is the big crash that can alter the field and lead to a surprise winner. Whoever the winner turns out to be this weekend, it may just be the fans who will be in the stands for the first time since the race in Phoenix in March.

All the racing action gets underway at 2 p.m. right here on Fox 4, so sit down with your dad and enjoy another weekend of NASCAR racing.

