KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Baseball fans flocked to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on Friday for their chance to see Buck O’Neil’s National Baseball Hall of Fame plaque.

The public display at the museum went from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There was a long line of baseball fans waiting for the museum to open for this very unique opportunity. A vice president at the National Baseball Hall of Fame told FOX4 it’s very rare for plaques to leave the museum.

But O’Neil was the kind of man who not only made his impact on the game of baseball, but also left a lasting legacy in the community of Kansas City.

“It’s very special,” said Bob Kendrick, president of Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. “And I’m very thrilled that we could get it home so soon after the induction and give people, particularly here at home, an opportunity to get up close and personal with the plaque because so many of them have been so instrumental in keeping Buck’s name alive for the last 16 years.”

If you couldn’t get to the Negro Leagues museum Friday, the plaque will also be displayed at the Royals Hall of Fame on Saturday night during the Royals game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, as part of Salute to the Negro Leagues weekend.

The plaque returns to Cooperstown, New York, on Sunday, probably never to leave the hallowed halls of the baseball Hall of Fame again.

Late last month, the Negro Leagues museum kicked off the ‘Thanks A Million, Buck’ fundraiser in O’Neil’s honor. So far, the campaign has raised more than $30,000 for the Buck O’Neil Baseball Education and Research Center.

