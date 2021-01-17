Fans overcome nerves, excited to host AFC Championship Game again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The will to win overcame adversity at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday. Key players were injured, but the Chiefs found a way to get the win. Fans could not be more excited to host the AFC Championship for the third straight year.

“I am just elated,” Chiefs Fan Stanley said.

In the playoffs, there’s no tomorrow.

“I’ve been through the heart and pain of this team for over 30 years now,” Chiefs Fan Darlwin Nelson said.

Only up 22-17 against the Browns in the fourth quarter, Chiefs fans at Granfalloon on the Plaza felt the pressure.

“My anxiety was so high,” Chiefs Fan Sasha Kind said.

Nerves shot through the roof in the third quarter when Patrick Mahomes was pulled out for the rest of the game to be evaluated for a concussion. Bashaud Breeland was also injured and taken out for concussion protocol.

“Gut check. Huge gut check. Worried all the way,” Chiefs Fan Travis Hoehn said.

This team is resilient and fans took notice after the Chiefs found a way to win – yet again.

“After that win without Mahomes? Better than last year,” Nelson said.

They’re confident in Coach Andy Reid, his creative play-calling and this team.

“Andy Reid is such a good coach, he’ll have the guys ready,” Stanley said.

Big props go to QB Chad Henne stepping in for Mahomes like a pro.

“Chad Henne can come back and support Patrick Mahomes,” Chiefs Fan Cali Foscue said. ‘I feel like the team really fought for him and everything.”

“Chiefs look fantastic. Love them. Huge win, without Patrick. He’s going to be back next week. Little injury, no big deal. We’re Gucci. Super Bowl win all the way,” Hoehn said.

It’s like Mahomes tweeted, “HenneThingIsPossible”.

“We’re the Super Bowl champions and we’re going to be it this year, as well,” Kind said.

During Sunday’s postgame interview Reid said Mahomes is doing as well as could be expected.

“He’s actually doing very well. I just talked to him and he’s doing good, said Reid. “We’ll see how he is tomorrow, but right now he’s feeling good.”

It’s the Bills vs. the Chiefs Sunday in Kansas City, the third straight AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.