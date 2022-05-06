Kansas City will have to wait a bit longer than expected to find out whether it will host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026.

An announcement of cities in North America that will host matches is now expected in late May or the first few days of June, FC Cincinnati co-CEO Jeff Berding said Thursday at a Cincinnati USA Chamber Monthly Member Briefing event. Berding is a member of the local organizing committee for hosting World Cup 2026 matches.

Previously, a decision had been expected by late April. The delay could be slightly longer, too. The Associated Press recently reported FIFA has now pushed back its target date for announcing 2026 World Cup host cities “until at least mid-June.”

Being a host city isn’t just fun and games: A 2018 study by Boston Consulting Group said a World Cup host city could generate as much as $620 million in incremental economic revenue from the biggest worldwide sporting competition. Kansas City could host five to seven World Cup games.

With the 2026 extravaganza being shared by North American cities, 16 metros are vying to be among the 10 U.S. hosts; Washington, D.C., and Baltimore combined their bids in late April. Canada and Mexico each will get three.