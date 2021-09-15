FIFA starts tour of US host cities for 2026 World Cup, plan to visit Kansas City by end of November

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
kansas city world cup sign

A World Cup sign sits over 16th and Main streets in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — International soccer’s governing body is headed to the United States to start touring host city candidates for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to FIFA, starting September 15, the FIFA delegation will visit nine cities in nine days starting with Boston and ending in Miami.

Along with Boston and Miami, the delegation led by FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani, who also serves as CONCACAF President, will visit Nashville, Atlanta, Orlando, Washington DC, Baltimore, New York/New Jersey and Philadelphia.

The tour will be one of two tours to all candidate cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Kansas City was not included in the first tour, but according to FIFA the remaining cities will be toured by the end of November.

FIFA plans to have the host cities selected by Q1 or Q2 of 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first