KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals new City Connect uniform design has apparently been leaked, days before the team is scheduled to wear it on the field.

Major League Baseball and Nike came up with the idea of the City Connect series last year. It’s the biggest change to uniforms for each team in decades.

In 2021, seven teams launched City Connect uniforms. Those teams were he Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, and San Francisco Giants.

The Kansas City Royals are part of the 2022 reveal. The team is expected to debut its city connect design on the field Saturday, April 30 against the New York Yankees.

What are your first thoughts about the new look?

Holding out for final decision until I see it with the jersey combo. https://t.co/rptiP3Zbkj — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 18, 2022

The Royals join the Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, and the San Diego Padres.

Nike said the idea behind the designs is to pull inspiration from the cities and communities each team calls home.

To complete players’ uniform designs, New Era & Stance have worked in collaboration with the Clubs, MLB and Nike to develop the official on-field City Connect caps and socks.

Fans can see all of the designs released so far in the Major League Baseball shop.

