KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Football is back!

The college football season is underway and the NFL regular season starts in less than a week and football fans around the country are ready to cheer on their teams.

Starting this season, fans living in Kansas will have the added bonus of wagering on outcomes of the games.

Louisiana Tech at Missouri – Sept. 1

The Missouri Tigers open their season by hosting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium with kick off scheduled for 7 p.m. central.

Moneyline: Louisiana Tech +650; Missouri -1,115

Point Spread: Louisiana Tech +19.5 (-110); Missouri -19.5 (-110)

Total: 61.5; Over -109, Under -112

Watch: ESPNU

Tennessee Tech at Kansas – Sept. 2

Under new leadership, the Kansas Jayhawks begin their newest journey behind Lance Leipold by hosting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. central on Friday, Sept. 2.

Moneyline: N/A

Point Spread: Tennessee Tech +32 (-112); Kansas -32 (-109)

Total: 58; Over -114, Under -107

Watch: ESPN+

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals – Sept. 11

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs begin their search for another Lombardi Trophy on the road at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, at 3:25 p.m. central.

Mahomes faces off against his former college head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who has 2019 Rookie of the Year Kyler Murray leading the Cardinals.

Moneyline: Kansas City -200; Arizona +163

Point Spread: Kansas City -4 (-113); Arizona -+4 (-107)

Total: 53.5; Over -110, Under -110

Watch: CBS

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles Galaxy – Sept. 4

For fans of the other kind of football, Sporting Kansas City strung together a positive month of August after a struggle to find points at the start of the season.

A month after beating the Los Angeles Galaxy at Children’s Mercy Park 4-2, they now travel to Dignity Health Sports Park as they continue to keep their hopes of a playoff berth alive.

Kick off is scheduled at 7 p.m. central.

Full Time: Los Angeles -167; Draw +330; Kansas City +380

Total Goals: 3.5; Over -138, Under -190

Watch: ESPN+

All lines provided by the Barstool Sportsbook. The South Dakota Coyotes at Kansas State Wildcats lines were not available at the time of publication.

