Former Bishop Miege basketball star drafted by Oklahoma City Thunder

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 27: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl #24 of the Villanova Wildcats drives with the ball against Davion Mitchell #45 of the Baylor Bears in the second half of their Sweet Sixteen game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 27, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY — With the 32nd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks traded their pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder and they selected Jeremiah Robinson Earl.

“We were at a steakhouse in the backroom. Had some family, people close to me that have helped me become who I am today. It was a great experience,” Robinson Earl said. “My agent got the call, so I was just out there with my family and friends and then once Ron told me that the Thunder were gonna pick me on the 32nd pick, I was just ecstatic. We were able to celebrate and have a great night.”

Robinson Earl played high school basketball at Bishop Miege where he averaged 21.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

The former Stag was the 2018 Gatorade Kansas State Player of the Year and earned the gold medal with USA Basketball at the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship.

Before signing on to play at Villanova, Robinson Earl attended the IMG Academy in Florida where he was ranked No. 14 nationally on ESPN.

At Villanova, he averaged 12.8 points and 9 rebounds per game on 47.8% shooting.

In the 2020-2021 season, Robinson Earl was name co-Big East Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Karl Malone Award.

He led the team in scoring and rebounding that season.

“I take a lot of pride in defensive and rebounding and I feel like at Villanova, those are two things that Jay Wright takes a lot of pride in,” Robinson Early said. “I feel like those are two things that have got me to the position where I am today. I just love to work. Just coming in being able to work play on the defensive end and just do what leads to the success of the team just all the little details.”