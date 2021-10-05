Former Chiefs coach Katie Sowers accepts new position at Ottawa University

OTTAWA, Kan. — Ottawa University is getting some NFL experience in the form of Katie Sowers.

Sowers has been named Director of Athletic Strategic Initiatives. Sowers will also continue her role as Defensive Coordinator and Director of Operations for the university’s Women’s Flag Football team.

“Coach Sowers’ addition to the Athletic Department office staff along with her visionary leadership will immediately impact our athletic programs positively. We have for a long time sought to elevate our ability to reach and provide opportunities to various underserved populations, and especially the continued growth and development of women in sport,” Arabie Conner, Ottawa University Director of Athletics, said.

At Ottawa University, Sowers will help grow intercollegiate sports for women while increasing the visibility of the programs currently offered on campus. Sowers will also lead the development and fundraising efforts to expand Dick Peters Sports Complex and build a state-of-the-art facility for women’s flag football and other Braves athletic teams.

“I am excited to join forces with such a great university that shares my same vision for growing the game of not only women’s flag football, but for creating a platform that strongly advocates for leveling the playing field for all,” Sowers said.

Sowers served on the coaching staff of the Kansas City Chiefs through the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship. She was also an offensive assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers and made history becoming the first female coach on an NFL staff to coach in a Super Bowl.

A native of Hesston, Kan., Sowers played football in the Women’s Football Alliance for the West Michigan Mayhem and her hometown team, the Kansas City Titans.