Former FCKC forward Sydney Leroux shares her kids’ fight with COVID-19, urges others to get vaccinated

VANCOUVER, BC – JULY 05: Sydney Leroux #2 of the United States of America holds the World Cup Trophy after their 5-2 win over Japan in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada 2015 Final at BC Place Stadium on July 5, 2015 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former FC Kansas City forward Sydney Leroux Dwyer took to Facebook to share her son and daughter’s experience with COVID-19.

“For the longest time we’ve heard that children aren’t badly affected by COVID and, maybe, for the most part that is the case. For us – it wasn’t,” she wrote.

Leroux Dwyer details the symptoms her children experienced after contracting the virus including high fevers, vomiting, exhaustion and coughing.

I am extremely grateful that both my kids are back to good health and lucky that, somehow, I managed to stay healthy throughout. So please keep wearing your mask, stay socially distanced and get a vaccine if/when you can so we can beat this virus together. Sydney Leroux Dwyer

The United States Women’s National team forward managed to get her kids back to health and did not fall ill herself. She urged people to follow mask and social distancing protocols and get a vaccine.

Leroux Dwyer spent two seasons in Kansas City, but did not play her first year due to pregnancy.

She is married to former Sporting Kansas City forward Dom Dwyer. The pair now play in Orlando, Fla. for their respective clubs, Orlando Pride and Orlando City SC.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android