Former Jayhawk star Devonte’ Graham hits 60-foot buzzer beater versus, Pelicans beat Thunder

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham (4) celebrates with teammates after hitting the game winning basket to end the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Former Kansas Jayhawk Devonte’ Graham has gone viral for his 61-foot three-point heave that won the game for the New Orleans Pelicans over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder tied the game at 110 with 1.4 seconds left on the clock.

With no timeouts left and the game seemingly destined for overtime, Graham takes the inbound and heaves the ball toward the opposing basket.

"It's good if it goes….



HE BANKED IT IN!!!



HE BANKED IT IN!!!



HE BANKED IT IN!!!



THE PELICANS HAVE WON BY THE MOST IMPROBABLE SHOT YOU CAN EVEN THINK OF!!!"



-The great @NTGraff on call last night 📻#WBD | @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/eNxkpSmkzW — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 16, 2021

The improbable shot banked off the back board and into the basket giving the Pelicans the 113-110 victory on the road.

“When I was at Kansas I would just shoot half court shots every game, every practice, trick shots and stuff like that. For me it was just playing around,” Grahams said. “You never know. You might get in that situation one day just like today and it ends up paying out for you.”

Devonte' on how he's always prepared for that buzzer beater moment#WBD pic.twitter.com/V4yJ9C9WQJ — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 16, 2021

The former Jayhawk is averaging 13.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season.