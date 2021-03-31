Former K-State WR Tyler Lockett gets massive 4-year extension with Seattle Seahawks

Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks makes a reception against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on December 20, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — Wide receiver Tyler Lockett has agreed to a 4-year contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks.

According to reports, the deal is worth $69.2 million with $37 million guaranteed.

Seahawks, WR Tyler Lockett agree to four-year extension worth $69.2 million. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/CKds0gA00D — NFL (@NFL) March 31, 2021

Lockett came into the league out of Manhattan as a speedy deep threat and returner after hauling in 106 catches, 1,515 yards and 11 touchdowns in his final season as a Wildcat. He is the all-time leader in receptions (249), receiving yards (3,710) and receiving touchdowns (29). Lockett totaled 6 punt and kick returns for touchdowns in college.

As a Seahawk, his role has increased every year as his chemistry with quarterback Russell Wilson continue to grow.

The homie!!! @TDLockett12 Let’s go!!!

You deserve it all! Love you bro! 💪🏾🙌🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 31, 2021

As a Seahawk, Lockett is top-five in receiving yards (4,892) , touchdowns (37), punt return yards (1,068), kick return yards (3,188).

Lockett’s extension has garnered the attention of teammate and fellow wide receiver D.K. Metcalf as well as Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.