LAWRENCE, Kan. — The big man for the 2022 National Champion Kansas Jayhawks is headed overseas.

David McCormack signed a deal with Besiktas JK in the Turkish Super League.

McCormack joins fellow-former-Jayhawk Dedric Lawson on the roster of two-time Turkish champions.

In his senior season, McCormack was named to the NCAA Tournament Final Four All-Tournament Team for his part in Kansas’ run to it’s first national title since 2008.

In the National Championship game against the North Carolina Tar Heels, he tied for a game-high 15 points, none more important than the final two points of the game that secured the title.

His performance followed a dominant outing against the Villanova Wildcats in the Final Four where he scored a game-high 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting and added 9 rebounds.

After the season, McCormack declared for the 2022 NBA Draft but was not selected.