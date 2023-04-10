LAWRENCE, Kan. — A former Kansas Jayhawk has found a new home after entering the transfer portal.

Sophomore Guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. announced on Twitter Monday that he will be transferring to East Carolina.

Pettiford Jr. narrowed his list down to three schools on Sunday—Georgetown, East Carolina and Florida State before making his decision.

This moves Pettiford closer to home, considering he is from Durham, North Carolina. He spent two seasons with the Jayhawks.

During this previous season, Pettiford Jr. appeared in 32 games for the Jayhawks, averaging 2.2 points per game, 1.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 53% from the field.

He only played in 14 games during his freshman season due to an abdominal injury. He served in a backup point guard role for the Jayhawks during his time in Lawrence.

He will look to fill out an increased role with the Pirates next season.