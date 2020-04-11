Former KU player turned trainer offers tips for staying in shape while staying home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A former KU defensive back, Cassius Sendish has now turned to training some of the area's best athletes.

And in a time where nearly every gym is closed, he's encouraging kids at all levels to use what they can to get a good workout.

"It just come down to being creative," Sendish said. "How creative can you be? You may not have weights, but you do have a backpack. You do have plenty of books at the house, so you can put them in backpack."

It's a little different training for high school athletes.

"I think it's really been good for all high school athletes to just get a break," he said.

But with the pros, he's currently working with NFL players from the area like Elijah Lee and Devante Bausby. He also works with XFL players and expected first-round pick Isaiah Simmons, the Olathe North grad who went on to play at Clemson.

"You don't want to let a situation like this deter any of the progress that you make," Sendish said. "It's all about maintaining. If you can get better, we'll shoot to get better. But we don't want to take any steps backwards. So really working on footwork, different patterns and things like that."

Although they're focused on professional futures, he gets more interest from those who aren't just focused on football.

"I really like working with the kids who play different sports just because it really broadens my horizons," Sendish said. "I mean, I can see the stuff that comes to them in their respective sports."

But for those who are just trying to break a sweat in this time, here's some more advice.

"Being able to get out the house and maybe just walk to the stop sign, maybe just take a lap around the house -- just don't let the situation you are in keep you stagnant."

And if you want to stay inside, Sendish said you still have options.

"If you have stairs, you can use the stairs. If you have towels, there are different workouts with towels," he said. "If you have siblings, there's ways to do that. There's way to do that and not go outside."

So no matter your level, no matter the intensity, there's plenty of ways to stay fit while staying home.