RALEIGH, N.C. — Former KU Jayhawk and current NBA player Devonte’ Graham was arrested and charged with impaired driving early Thursday in Raleigh, arrest records show.

Graham, a Raleigh native, was arrested by a trooper with the Highway Patrol at Capital Boulevard and Peace Street around 3 a.m., records show.

Wake County arrest records show the 27-year-old listed his employer as the New Orleans Pelicans, WNCN reports.

Graham was not listed as being in the jail as of 10:45 a.m.

Graham played four years at Kansas before being drafted in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. He was then traded to the Charlotte Hornets before being sent to New Orleans in August 2021.

